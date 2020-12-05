100 years ago: Machine gun unit forming at Delavan Armory

100 years ago

Dec. 5, 1920: The Illinois National Guard will form a new machine gun unit to be based at the Delavan Armory. The recruitment papers are available, and as soon as 53 men sign up the unit will be formed. Many veterans who pulled machine gun duty in the war are expected to apply.

75 years ago

Dec. 5, 1945: The county board has relaxed the closing time imposed on rural roadhouses and set-up clubs. Instead of closing at midnight, they can now stay open until 1 a.m. Midnight was a mistake anyway, it turned out, because 1 o’clock was found to be printed on their licenses.

50 years ago

Dec. 5, 1970: Former State’s Attorney James Light, 89, has died. He served from 1924 to 1928, and was the prosecutor in the 1925 Chenoa bank robbery case. Light was the fullback on BHS’ 1899 championship football team and brother of actress Margaret Illington (born Maude Light).

25 years ago

Dec. 5, 1995: Two 15-year-old boys found the keys in an unlocked semitrailer truck and took it for a spin around Cropsey about 2 a.m. Sunday. Both face charges. Cops say as vehicle thefts go, this one takes the cake.

