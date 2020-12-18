100 years ago: Magazine sales scam broken up

100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1920: Police broke up a bogus scheme in which two “agents” for magazines recruited teenagers to sell magazine subscriptions. The kids were told they were competing for college scholarships. There were no scholarships or magazines, however, in this countywide fraud.

75 years ago

Dec. 18, 1945: Normal City Council appointed J. R. Huber to the police department. He will replace Henry Fritzen, who died of a heart attack while on duty. Huber is a recently discharged veteran who lives with his parents on South Linden Street.

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1970: Normal Mayor Charles Baugh has applied for his old job on the Springfield PD. But the City of Springfield contends he filed too late to recapture his old pay and seniority. At stake is Baugh’s considerable years toward a police pension.

25 years ago

Dec. 18, 1995: S&N Fireworks of Lincoln is the big gun for pyrotechnics in Central Illinois. In a few days, they may be keeping you awake if you go to bed early on the 31st. They’ll be doing the First Night celebration in Normal.

