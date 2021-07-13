100 years ago: Man arrested after threatening family

100 years ago

July 13, 1921: Police raided a house at 1301 W. Elm St. and arrested David Morgan. He was charged with threatening the lives of his family with three guns. Cops took those too, along with a bucket of mash and a still that was in the house. Morgan’s in jail waiting to see the judge.

75 years ago

July 13, 1946: Bloomington city workers, fed up with the lack of progress in negotiations, are staging a limited work stoppage. Skeleton crews are providing light and water service, and caring for animals in the zoo. Mayor Hayes said he hadn’t heard about it and had no comment.

50 years ago

July 13, 1971: The heaviest rain since last September belted the Twin Cities and surrounding communities. About 5,000 customers went without electric power for several hours. In Hudson, the unofficial rain total was five inches, creating flooding and a very wet play area for kids.

25 years ago

July 13, 1996: The new owners of the Parkway strip shopping center announced major changes ahead. They include expansion of Best Buy, increasing the movie house by as many as six screens, and adding a buffet restaurant. They also hope to lure Carle Clinic to the center.

