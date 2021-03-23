100 years ago: Man falls down shaft to his death at coal mine

100 years ago

March 23, 1921: McLean County Coal Co. mine weighmaster Charles Niedermeyer, 62, fell down a shaft. It was a distance of about 500 feet. Niedermeyer was well-known in Bloomington and had told a co-worker he was in bad health. A coroner’s jury ruled his death was an accident.

75 years ago

March 23, 1946: Atlanta is getting its first pre-fabricated house. Oscar Foote will live there once he has put it together. He ordered the parts and lumber from a West Chicago firm. The four-room, no-basement house should be ready for occupancy next week.

50 years ago

March 23, 1971: Directors of the new Bank of Carlock named Garry Garlish as its president and cashier. Garlish is from Farmington, but has had banking experience more recently in El Paso and Urbana. The Bank of Carlock opened Feb. 22, after receiving its state charter that morning.

25 years ago

March 23, 1996: The Twin City Amateur Astronomers club set observation sessions for Comet Hyakutake. The comet comes around every 10,000 years and is said to be the brightest since Halley’s Comet about 10 years ago. Weather permitting, it will be visible to the naked eye.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.