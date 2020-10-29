100 years ago: Man found guilty of leaving car with motor running

100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1920: It’s against the law to leave your car with the motor running. Tom Collins was caught in Bloomington, found guilty, and fined $7.80. (That amount translates to $101.20 in modern-day dollars.)

75 years ago

Oct. 29, 1945: Commercial construction is in progress in Ellsworth. Lyle Rader is building a new garage. Leo Willan is building a new gas station which will be ready next month. Fred Zabel is building a new warehouse and four home remodeling projects are underway.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1970: DeWitt County Sheriff Claude Barrett, 67, died in Urbana. He had been in the hospital for four days. Barrett had been sheriff on three occasions: 1938-42; 1946-50; and was elected this last time in 1966. Coroner John Herington takes over Barrett’s duties for now.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1995: This year’s Make A Difference day drew 1,600 volunteers who turned out to help make the Twin Cities a better place to live. They raked leaves, repaired homes, dug up dead trees, and performed a lot of odd jobs for people who couldn’t do the work themselves.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.