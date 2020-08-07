100 years ago: Man killed after fall from freight train

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1920: A horseman fell off a freight train and was killed under the wheels at the IC’s Grove Street crossing. Police haven’t confirmed the identity but think he’s an El Paso man. If so, they say he had been showing horses at area fairs and was en route home with his animals.

75 years ago

Aug. 7, 1945: Tech. Sgt. Samuel Henry Kuntz Jr. of Gridley has been listed as dead. He had been missing since the crash of his B-17 bomber in the English Channel in 1944. Lt. Merle Mays of Normal was also declared killed in action. His plane crashed in Germany, also in 1944.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1970: Maple Grove Nursing Home, run by the county, may lose its nursing home status because of higher state standards about to take effect. The county board will have to deal with this. The home, on U.S. 51 south of town, is old and overcrowded.

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1995: About 1,250 McLean County residents are expected to take part in the Heart Walk in October. It’s a fundraising event for the American Heart Association. Last year the event raised over $75,000. Three heart surgery and exercise survivors gave their testimonials.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.