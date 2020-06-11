100 years ago: Many symphony musicians got start in children's orchestra

100 years ago: Many symphony musicians got start in children's orchestra

HTF

100 years ago

June 11, 1920: The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra was founded by Professor L.L. Hersey of the Bloomington School of Music. The group has 28 musicians, all mature folks. But many of them gained experience in Hersey’s children’s orchestra, which has played for many years.

75 years ago

June 11, 1945: Despite the collapse of German fighting forces, news still comes of Allied soldiers dying there. Pfc. Alonzo Grove of Carlock died May 22, but no other details were given. Grove, 22, was a graduate of Carlock High School and farmed with his father.

50 years ago

June 11, 1970: Chalmers “Bump” Elliott, former football star at BHS, Purdue and Michigan, is the new athletic director at the University of Iowa. He was the football coach at Michigan until 1969, and won the 1965 Rose Bowl. Elliott still has family living in Bloomington.

25 years ago

June 11, 1995: The Downtown Heritage Festival is a “howling success,” says McLean County Museum Director Greg Koos. The museum and the rest of the festival had cooperative weather and bigger-than-expected crowds. The promoters say another festival next year is likely.

