100 years ago: Maplewood Country Club opens for golf

100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1920: Thursday will be the first day of golf at the new Maplewood Country Club in Normal. Fred Muhl of IWU, an accomplished golfer himself, will give a workshop about the game, selection of golf attire and use of clubs. Golf will begin after Muhl’s demonstration.

75 years ago

Aug. 3, 1945: The Normal Township board wants to levy a tax on dogs. But members took no action on the question when they met, even though they had intended to do so. After hashing it out, they decided it may be legal to tax dogs in the township, but they may not have the power.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1970: Marine Lance Cpl. William Schroeder was killed in action in Vietnam. He is the 22nd Bloomington man to die in Southeast Asia, according to records kept by The Daily Pantagraph. Schroeder was an NCHS grad and a bridegroom of less than eight months.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1995: Bluestem National Bank of Fairbury will buy the First of America Bank branch in Forrest. The preliminary papers are already signed. Bluestem has been looking for a way to increase its market share in southeast Livingston County. The sale is subject to federal approval.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.