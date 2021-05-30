100 years ago: Maplewood Country Club opens

100 years ago

May 30, 1921: Today is Memorial Day, which will mark the formal opening of Maplewood Country Club. It also will be a day to honor our war dead. Civil War veterans will gather in Normal and be driven to Evergreen Cemetery. There they will decorate their comrades’ graves.

75 years ago

May 30, 1946: Last night was the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Illinois Republican Party. Local members attended a dinner at the Illinois Hotel, where people paraded while dressed in 1860s costumes. The parade led to Major’s Hall, site of Lincoln’s Lost Speech.

50 years ago

May 30, 1965: New books include “The Spun Sugar Hole” by former Pantagraph writer Jerry Sohl, who has also authored several "Twilight Zone" episodes. Sohl likes to shock readers, and has included enough adult themes that the title is barely mentioned in the paper’s review.

25 years ago

May 30, 1996: An eighth-grade graduation party for Shane Dillingham at 1009 Broadmoor had some anxious moments. The backyard deck collapsed under the weight of about 20 people. Two people were taken to the hospital but were released after treatment.

