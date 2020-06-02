100 years ago: McDowell named Bloomington school superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 2, 1920: Professor Samuel Kline McDowell has been chosen as Bloomington superintendent of schools. He has been in a similar job in West Aurora for five years, but has taught in McLean County and was a principal at Downs. Ohio-born, McDowell is an ISNU graduate.

75 years ago

June 2, 1945: Roy Carlin reopened a long-closed cigar shop in Pontiac, and is now turning out 14,000 to 15,000 cigars a month. Carlin worked in the cigar business 28 years ago, and believes he has the only cigar factory in Central Illinois. He says they can’t keep up with the orders.

50 years ago

June 2, 1970: Bloomington added six men to its police force, bringing its total strength to 54; Normal added two, and now has 26. Also, David Daugherty is the newest Bloomington fireman. He becomes the seventh to join the BFD in the past month.

25 years ago

June 2, 1995: Citizens Savings Bank has finalized plans to acquire Fairbury Federal Savings & Loan by merger. (Citizens is now part of the Busey Bank system.) Also in local banking, Pontiac National Bank revealed plans to open a branch in Bloomington, pending federal approval.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.