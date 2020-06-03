100 years ago: McKinley named U of I president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

June 3, 1920: The University of Illinois trustees named David McKinley as president of the university. He had been acting president for the past year. In Bloomington, school employees gave retiring superintendent J. K. Stableton a grandfather clock at his going-away party.

75 years ago

June 3, 1945: The weekly summertime band concerts begin today at Miller Park, but not all attractions are ready for the season. The lake isn’t refilled yet so there will be no swimming or boating for a couple of weeks. Fishing, picnicking and playground sites are ready to go.

50 years ago

June 3, 1970: Bloomington High School will graduate its largest class in history: 446 seniors. The school board eliminated a commencement speaker to manage the time. Class President Ommen Satchwell will present a message to the graduates instead. (Two girls were the first graduates in 1864.)

25 years ago

June 3, 1995: A man robbed the Bank One branch on West Market Street. He didn’t show a gun, and he didn’t get far. Police nabbed their suspect at Walmart on the east side. He’s identified as Stanley Carey, 44, ex-convict and ex-cab driver. He was taken to Peoria to face federal charges.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.