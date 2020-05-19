100 years ago: McLean County bills Peoria County for expenses in Strauss trial

100 years ago
May 19, 1920: McLean County has presented Peoria County with a bill for its extra costs in hosting the recent Strauss murder trial. It was a Peoria case. The extras included doctor bills, cab fare, pool table rental, fruit, newspapers and pajamas for the sequestered jury.
75 years ago
May 19, 1945: NCHS will award diplomas to 73 graduating seniors this spring. Five of these graduates-to-be are serving in the armed forces. They were inducted in their final semester but will receive credit for having completed basic training.
50 years ago
May 19, 1970: An explosion ripped through the Bloomington Auto-Truck Plaza, injuring three people and killing the owner, Clinton Firestone Jr. The injured were all employees. Fire Chief Roland Behrend said the blast may have been caused by a natural gas leak.
25 years ago
May 19, 1995: Opening arguments began in the murder trial of Dale Fosdick. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kem Wenger with a pipe bomb at her home on North Roosevelt Avenue. Prosecutors think Fosdick killed her because she was engaged to marry another man.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!