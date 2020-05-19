100 years ago: McLean County bills Peoria County for expenses in Strauss trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 19, 1920: McLean County has presented Peoria County with a bill for its extra costs in hosting the recent Strauss murder trial. It was a Peoria case. The extras included doctor bills, cab fare, pool table rental, fruit, newspapers and pajamas for the sequestered jury.

75 years ago

May 19, 1945: NCHS will award diplomas to 73 graduating seniors this spring. Five of these graduates-to-be are serving in the armed forces. They were inducted in their final semester but will receive credit for having completed basic training.

50 years ago

May 19, 1970: An explosion ripped through the Bloomington Auto-Truck Plaza, injuring three people and killing the owner, Clinton Firestone Jr. The injured were all employees. Fire Chief Roland Behrend said the blast may have been caused by a natural gas leak.

25 years ago

May 19, 1995: Opening arguments began in the murder trial of Dale Fosdick. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kem Wenger with a pipe bomb at her home on North Roosevelt Avenue. Prosecutors think Fosdick killed her because she was engaged to marry another man.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.