100 years ago: McLean County Fair at Stanford expected to be biggest

100 years ago

Sept. 4, 1920: The McLean County Fair at Stanford will open next week. It will apparently be the biggest in the fair’s history. Along with the agriculture, special attractions will include a baseball game, a free barbecue, and aviation exhibitions with military maneuvering.

75 years ago

Sept. 4, 1945: Normal’s four public schools opened today. All four buildings were redecorated and repaired during summer vacation. It was a short school day and all the enrollment figures weren’t in by noon. But 397 students were enrolled at NCHS.

50 years ago

Sept. 4, 1970: Notable losses today include former McLean County Deputy Isaac Morrison of Danvers. Morrison, 83, was fatally injured in an accident at Pike’s Peak earlier this week. Also, former Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins coach Vince Lombardi has died.

25 years ago

Sept. 4, 1995: A former Normal man earned an award for his initiative in cleaning up an arsenal site in Colorado. Chris Wiant, now a public health executive near Denver, helped to organize a coalition of parties that brought about cleanup of the former Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

