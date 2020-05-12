100 years ago: McLean County jail population declines since prohibition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 12, 1920: Since prohibition the population of the McLean County jail has declined. Right now there are only 17 inmates, of which 14 are federal prisoners from somewhere else. That leaves only three inmates from this county, when 40 to 60 used to be the norm.

75 years ago

May 12, 1945: Cpl. Owen Bacon was killed in action April 11 on Okinawa. His parents live in rural Bloomington. Bacon was born and raised near Heyworth and was the youngest of nine children. Tomorrow would have been his 23rd birthday.

50 years ago

May 12, 1970: Two fires at IWU’s Presser Hall were declared as arson. Loss is heavy. Police are questioning two ISU students as possible suspects. Those same two suspects are being held in connection with an attempted arson at a garage behind Normal police headquarters.

25 years ago

May 12, 1995: A 17-year-old BHS football player was convicted of raping a Normal girl during a party after a game last October. He was one of several suspects, all of whom were reported to be on the football team. Sentencing will be handed down later.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.