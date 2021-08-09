100 years ago: Meadows Co. patents new safety wringer

100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1921: The Meadows Company on Bell Street has patented a new safety wringer for its washing machines. If a user’s fingers get trapped in the wringer, he/she can release a safety catch to spread the rollers several inches apart. This should save mangled fingers on washdays.

75 years ago

Aug. 9, 1946: Minier voters approved a proposal to buy the Bement property in northeast Minier as a residence for high school Principal M. B. Neece and his family. The vote was 79-8. Saybrook voters rejected a similar proposal recently but another vote may be held soon.

50 years ago

Aug. 9, 1971: Henry Haynes, best known as Homer of the Homer & Jethro bluegrass music duo, has died at age 51. Many people don’t know it, but Homer’s son Kenneth Haynes lived in Bloomington until recently. The singers last played in Bloomington last October.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1996: District 87 took steps to annex three tax-rich areas now part of the Unit 5 school district. They include businesses on Brickyard Drive, Landmark Drive and near Veterans and Empire. Entities in those areas petitioned for the annexation, but Unit 5 is expected to object.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.