100 years ago: Meadows Manufacturing Co. continues move to Bloomington

100 years ago

May 26, 1920: Two carloads of machinery have arrived at the new Meadows Manufacturing Co. plant in Bloomington. It is coming from Meadows’ Pontiac plant, which is closing in order to move here. The Bloomington plant is “up” but still several weeks away from full operation.

75 years ago

May 26, 1945: Capt. Robert Turner of Normal was killed in the crash of a B-26 bomber at Dodge City, Kan. He was a graduate of University High School, and the son of an Illinois State Normal University faculty member. Turner was in training as a pilot but was acting as co-pilot on the plane that crashed.

50 years ago

May 26, 1970: The Bloomington City Council approved a fare increase for the city’s two taxicab companies. A 70-cent, one-mile ride becomes 80 cents. The council set a maximum rate but worded the ordinance so the Bloomington and Ace cab companies can charge less if they wish.

25 years ago

May 26, 1995: Kenneth Smith, 65, died in 1990. He left the Bloomington Public Library a gift of $250,000. Smith, who never married, was a frequent patron of the library. He lived in Bloomington but was from LeRoy and related to the Crumbaugh family.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.