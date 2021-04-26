100 years ago: Meadows still putting out washers

100 years ago

April 26, 1921: The Meadows Mfg. Co. plant has 50 men working despite the economic downturn. There had been reports that Meadows, which makes washing machines, had closed entirely. A stockpile of washers is sitting on the loading dock, awaiting the next orders.

75 years ago

April 26, 1946: Two passenger trains wrecked in Naperville, killing 43 people and injuring many others. Some of those hurt were taken to private homes, and a nearby cafeteria was turned into a makeshift hospital. The crash was reported as the worst in the CB&Q railroad’s history.

50 years ago

April 26, 1971: Colfax will soon have its first nursing home. Ground will be broken this afternoon for Octavia Manor, a 49-bed facility south of the school on Harrison Street. Local investors are building the $496,000 facility. It should be ready for occupancy in six months.

25 years ago

April 26, 1996: Cable TV rates are going up. Basic cable will only jump by $1.20. But if you need a visit from the cable guy for service, it’ll cost $26.77 per hour, up $4.09. TCI (a predecessor to Comcast) says rising costs of programming and labor are behind the rate hike.

