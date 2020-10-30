100 years ago: Memorial service held for Ireland

100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1920: There will be a memorial service tonight at the Castle Theater for Terance MacSwiney, the lord mayor of Cork, Ireland. He died after a hunger strike in a British prison. MacSwiney was an Irish patriot in the war for independence from Great Britain.

75 years ago

Oct. 30, 1945: There’s good news on the rationing front: as of midnight tonight, all shoe rationing will be ended, according to the Office of Price Administration. Prospects for increased production are reported as good; 28 million pairs of shoes were produced this month.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1970: Bloomington-Normal City Lines wants to cease operations. The transit company has been struggling financially, and a shutdown would leave B-N without a bus line. Local officials say they hadn’t been consulted but are not surprised. Abandonment will be up to the state.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1995: Normal’s Haunted Trail — known as Constitution Trail at other times — was full of ghosts, goblins and ghouls in the early hours of last evening. The trail will be haunted again on Halloween night. The Normal Parks and Recreation Department sponsors the event.

