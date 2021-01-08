100 years ago: Merna will sent to probate

100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1921: The will of the late Patrick Merna has been sent to probate. He died on Christmas Day. The $50,000 estate will be divided among family members. It includes farm land and lots in the village of Merna. ($50,000 is over $648,000 in modern-day dollars.)

75 years ago

Jan. 8, 1945: A city committee is seeking temporary housing sites for returning veterans. Some vets have been surveyed about their needs. Results show some can get by with three rooms, a few need seven, but most need four. Cost and style of housing is still undetermined.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1971: The Tri-Valley school board will shuffle classes to avoid a financial crisis. The high school students will be moved to Ellsworth, joining the middle school students. And the grade school kids will all be in Downs. The board hopes these moves will save $80,000.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1996: American Tourister has packed its bags and is leaving the new outlet mall on Wylie Drive. But it may be only a vacation. The luggage store is reportedly in talks with mall management about returning, but with less retail space than it presently has.

