100 years ago: Merrithew collapses, dies at Chatsworth depot

100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1921: The Rev. Frank Merrithew of Bloomington stood at the ticket window of the IC depot in Chatsworth, planning to take a train home. But he suddenly collapsed and died of apparent heart failure. He was traveling on behalf of the Illinois Children’s Home & Aid Society.

75 years ago

Feb. 10, 1946: Fire damaged the Roy Whittinghill home in rural Bloomington. A faulty flue is the suspected cause. Neighbors carried water to put out the flames. The home is across the road from the site of Mrs. Tyler Greenlee’s house, which burned to the ground a few weeks ago.

50 years ago

Feb. 10, 1971: Jeffrey Barr, a senior at BHS, has been appointed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis next year. The appointment comes from Rep. Leslie Arends, who is congressman for the 17th District. Barr is a student athlete and active in the German club.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1996: Mitsubishi, the Normal automaker, formally unveils its Eclipse Spyder today at the Chicago Auto Show. The car is a sporty convertible. The prototype was first seen in October when it rolled off the production line amid much hoopla as the millionth car made here.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

