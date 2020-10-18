100 years ago: Military funeral held for two soldiers

100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1920: Two dead soldiers, Pvt. Jesse Anderson and Musician Frank Thoennes, were buried in ceremonies arranged by American Legion Post 56. Both died overseas during the war; their remains were recently returned. This was Bloomington’s largest military funeral ever.

75 years ago

Oct. 18, 1945: Peacetime can still be dangerous on a Navy ship. Cmdr. Robert Wilson of Bloomington was thrown off his ship when a bomb test resulted in an explosion that killed two men. Wilson was badly bruised and landed on an adjacent tugboat. His wife lives here.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1970: Hudson’s Santa Claus has died, Fred Siegworth, 80, donned an improvised Santa suit for the first time in 1904. He was 14 then. He carried on the role ever since, visiting kids in the hospital. He said it was hard to fool the Hudson kids because they all knew his voice.

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1995: State Farm Insurance will move its 104-person auditing department into the downtown Bloomington building. Auditors are in leased space on Landmark Drive in Normal. The downtown space was created by the move of other workers to Corporate South.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.