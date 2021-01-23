100 years ago: Minister confesses to stealing $185K from mail

100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1921: A strange story is unfolding in Mount Vernon, where Methodist minister Guy Kile has confessed to stealing mail bags containing $185,000. After confessing, he led authorities to where the loot was hidden. Kile named accomplices and more arrests are expected.

75 years ago

Jan. 23, 1946: Bloomington suddenly went dry today. Water to the entire city was shut off as workers fixed a broken main near Lake Bloomington. All for lack of water, the fire department is worried about fires, housewives can’t cook, and the paper went to press without photos.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1971: More than $13,000 is missing from the office of McLean County Circuit Clerk Marian Bunn, according to a special audit. State’s Attorney Paul Welch presented the findings to a grand jury Friday. It is alleged that one unidentified person is responsible.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1996: Gay rights suffered a 6-1 defeat in Bloomington when City Council voted down a proposal to ban discrimination against gay people. But people on both sides agree the issue is far from over. It drew attention from the TV networks, plus New York and Chicago papers.

