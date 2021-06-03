100 years ago: Ministers to address BHS and Bloomington grade school graduates

100 years ago

June 3, 1921: There will be no shortage of preaching when Bloomington holds graduation for BHS and the grade schools. The Rev. R. D. Brown will address the 295 grade school graduates today. This evening, the Rev. John L. Jackson will speak to the 117 high school graduates.

75 years ago

June 3, 1946: The last building of Normal’s original business district in being torn down. It stood on East Beaufort Street. Businessman Stanley Riordan, who has an appliance store, has bought the site and will build a new structure there. When it’s finished he’ll relocate his store.

50 years ago

June 3, 1971: The city issued permits for 84 new apartment units this past month and new construction overall is well ahead of this time last year. Washington Trace is the biggest project in the works, followed by apartment complexes on Rust Road and one on State Farm Drive.

25 years ago

June 3, 1996: Vance Emmert Jr. has retired after 33 years with the Normal Fire Department. He began as a volunteer in 1963, when firefighters were paid $6 per call. Emmert, 52, is part of a vanishing breed at NFD because he was one the first full-time, paid firemen in there in 1969.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.