100 years ago: Missing circus boy found at relative's home

100 years ago

July 28, 1920: Authorities found Willie, the missing circus boy, at a relative’s home here. His mom in Streator ordered that he be removed from the circus and local relatives took him. What happens now is uncertain. Also, a search is on for Nippo the three-eyed baboon. He also escaped.

75 years ago

July 28, 1945: Gov. Green was in Gridley to dedicate the new memorial. He arrived in the state limousine, which bears the “1” for a license number. During his visit, Green also congratulated Staff Sgt. and Mrs. George Scheer on their recent marriage and signed autographs.

50 years ago

July 28, 1970: Bloomington schools will have three police counselors when school starts. One will be at BHS, one at the junior high, and a third to serve the grade and parochial schools. Chief Harold Bosshardt says the officers will be police first and counselors second.

25 years ago

July 28, 1995: Bloomington is giving out fans and window air conditioners to qualifying low-income residents. In this heat wave, these giveaways are expected to save lives. Restrictions apply, and a doctor’s note is needed before a resident qualifies for an air conditioner.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.