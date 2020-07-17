100 years ago: Mob action report a false alarm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 17, 1920: McLean County deputies ran to Heyworth on a report that a mob had hanged a man accused of assaulting a woman. But it was a false alarm. The original call had come from a guy they knew well, possibly deranged, and who now spun pointless tales of well-known people.

75 years ago

July 17, 1945: The Willhoite Funeral Home of Colfax has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Easton of Pontiac. Seller M. B. Willhoite’s father started the firm 56 years ago. Buyer Arthur Easton has been a funeral director for 15 years, working for his father in Chenoa and Pontiac.

50 years ago

July 17, 1970: ISU has rehired Carroll Cox, a faculty member fired amid the student unrest of the previous semester. The English teacher is a self-proclaimed revolutionary. Cox will resume his teaching duties in the 1970-71 academic year but he won’t get a raise.

25 years ago

July 17, 1995: The next big thing in computer software — Windows 95 — is about to go into production. It’s expected to be available to consumers late next month. The suggested retail price is $89.95. (The current Windows program was first offered as a free download.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.