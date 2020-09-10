100 years ago: 'Moonshiner' game leads to injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1920: Two guys played a game of “moonshiner” on Moulton Street. The 19-year-old, playing a revenue agent, shot a 16-year-old as he played the moonshiner. The boy is in the hospital. Police are holding the shooter. The shotgun had a wet shell, and he didn’t think it would fire.

75 years ago

Sept. 10, 1945: Four streets jobs are underway as part of the city’s improvement program. Work details are laying blacktop on West Oakland Avenue, East Market Street, Lumber Street, Stilwell Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Several other jobs were finished last week.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1970: High winds and heavy rains belted the Twin Cities as many residents were getting ready for bed. Damage included a Hoover Drive home under construction; a house at 1305 N. Linden; and farm buildings near Congerville. Wind speeds reached 55 mph.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1995: McLean County taxpayers protested about $4.9 million in taxes this year. The protests affect almost every district of the county. All but a very few of the protesters are represented by one new attorney in town. He says a lawsuit is in the works.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.