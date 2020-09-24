100 years ago: More war dead to return home for burial

100 years ago

Sept. 24, 1920: The remains of two more soldiers are on the way home for burial. One, Sgt. Charles Gunter of Bloomington, died after the war ended. The other, Elmo Hill, was the first soldier from Lexington to die in the war. He fell victim to pneumonia. Both men died in France.

75 years ago

Sept. 24, 1945: Livingston’s is adding more sales space to its downtown department store. Crews are digging out more space in the basement to allow for a whole new floor of shopping. The store had a basement but it was only a partial one. It accommodated a stock room.

50 years ago

Sept. 24, 1970: One of the latest fashion trends has arrived at St. Joseph's Hospital: Nurses are wearing pantsuits in the emergency room. Nurse Frances Dorward was the first. The pantsuits are an experiment in the ER, but if successful the new garb could go hospital-wide.

25 years ago

Sept. 24, 1995: The school year is already in progress, but the new Normal Community West High School formally opened today with a dedication and open house. One of the architects touted the building’s state of the art, telling listeners “You are the one they (others) want to be.”

