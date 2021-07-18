100 years ago: Morgan sentenced to 90 days in jail for keeping a still

100 years ago

July 18, 1921: David Morgan, the Elm Street guy with a still in his house, pleaded guilty to keeping the still. For that, the judge sentenced Morgan to 90 days in jail. Police have seized the still and Morgan’s guns. He had threatened to use them to keep law enforcement away.

75 years ago

July 18, 1946: More than 59 rescue planes are searching for a missing Army bomber. The plane and its crew disappeared on a flight between Washington, D.C., and West Point, New York. Maj. John Catlin, formerly of Normal, is among the missing crew members.

50 years ago

July 18, 1971: An explosion and fire struck the Dairy Lane store in McLean. Ex-Marine Loren Necessary was driving by, grabbed a gas mask from a nearby garage he runs and returned to put out the fire all by himself. Dairy Lane owners are hailing him as a hero today.

25 years ago

July 18, 1996: Former Saybrook Police Chief Madeline Nickum filed a $1.1 million federal suit against the village, its mayor and several citizens. She claims they retaliated against her for the 1995 arrest of a man who severely beat her (and went to prison for it). The village had fired her.

