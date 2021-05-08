100 years ago: Mother's Day celebrated by wearing flowers

100 years ago

May 8, 1921: Today is Mothers’ Day. Many people will wear flowers to church, and there is a color code that goes along with the tradition. White flowers indicate the wearer’s mother is dead; red show she’s living. Sons and daughters away from home will write special letters to their moms.

75 years ago

May 8, 1946: Mennonite Hospital will dedicate its new Troyer Memorial Nurses’ Home this weekend. The building has been partially occupied this past year but now is ready for its full capacity of 80 nurses. The Rev. Emmanuel Troyer was the first president of the hospital association.

50 years ago

May 8, 1971: Bloomington is losing the last of its downtown grocery stores. Peifer’s Market, 111 S. Main St., will go out of business June 1. Co-owner Edward L. Peifer said he has to close to make room for the new courthouse (McLean County Law and Justice Center).

25 years ago

May 8, 1996: The Upper Limits Rock Gym, in a converted grain elevator, will become the scene of some high-level competition. This weekend, the Midwest Nationals of the American Sports Climbers Association will be held there. Top climbers from across the country will attend.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.