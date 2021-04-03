100 years ago: Motor bus service between Bloomington, Anchor begins

100 years ago

April 3, 1921: A motor bus service is now operating between Bloomington and Anchor. The first run was made between Colfax and Bloomington, with five passengers paying $1.20 each for the fare. Owner W. H. Ritter envisions expanding the line if the Anchor route works out.

75 years ago

April 3, 1946: Counterfeit nickels are the latest form of funny money to appear in town. They are easy enough to spot. Although the Indian head image is intact on one side, the other side is still blank. The phony coins are turning up in small numbers, mostly in pinball machines.

50 years ago

April 3, 1971: The Gridley Telephone Co. has secured a $700,000 REA loan which will allow the conversion to a touch tone dial system next year. There was some delay in securing the funds because the plan was originally for dial service only, which will soon be obsolete.

25 years ago

April 3, 1996: Three new businesses are opening in town. Barbara Pugh is the owner of Home Furnishing Consignment & Sales at 1015 Laesch Ave. Luu’s Tailor Shop, owned by Trinh Luu, is at 220A N. Center St.; and Jane’s Tailor Shop, owned by Jane Ye, is at 102 N. Center St.

