100 years ago: Murray earns record score on fair exam

100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1920: Margaret H. Murray of Bloomington scored 99.5 out of a possible 100 in the domestic science examination at the state fair’s home economics school. A score of 100 is never awarded, so this is a record. She is a BHS graduate and has been at IWU for one year.

75 years ago

Aug. 28, 1945: Polio is emerging as a threat. In an effort to prevent its spread, the Rockford city council has banned all children under age 14 from theaters and parks. Two young people died from polio yesterday, one in Rockford and the other at Eaton in Logan County.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1970: Police jailed three people, two of them teens, on liquor charges. A 52-year-old Shirley man is charged with buying booze for minors; two 18 year olds are charged with possession. It began at National Liquors on South Main and ended when cops saw the handoff.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1995: There’s word of a strike authorization among Mitsubishi workers. The union and company won’t confirm, but WCIA-TV reports the vote was taken at a meeting at ISU. Mitsubishi and the union announced a tentative contract agreement the next day.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.