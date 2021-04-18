100 years ago: Music community loses Straights to Peoria

100 years ago

April 18, 1921: Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Straight, widely respected as musicians around town, are moving to Peoria. He’ll become manager of the phonograph department of the P. A. Bergner store. The Straights have lived in Bloomington most of their lives and their move will be a loss.

75 years ago

April 18, 1946: J. Howard Rose will open a store at 423 N. Main on Saturday morning. Rose has dealt with sporting goods for 18 years, but now he'll have his own store. (Rose Sporting Goods stayed at that location until 1974, when it moved to 1226 Towanda Ave.)

50 years ago

April 18, 1971: Pvt. Eric Smith of Bloomington has received the Army Commendation Medal. He was on guard duty when two men jumped him and tried to take his rifle from him. There was a struggle that ended when Smith chambered a live round in his weapon and the two fled.

25 years ago

April 18, 1996: David Strand was appointed the 15th president of ISU. He’ll replace Tom Wallace, who resigned in controversy last year. Strand had the inside track for the job all along, and there was no nationwide search. Trustees believed from the beginning he was the right man.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.