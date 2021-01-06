100 years ago: My Store holds grocery clearance

100 years ago

Jan. 6, 1921: My Store’s grocery department is advertising a clearance sale. Among the items, a 49-pound sack of flour is $2.90; a 4-pound can of coffee is $1; Crisco is 25 cents a pound, no matter how much or how little you buy. Oysters are 75 cents a quart. Delivery is free.

75 years ago

Jan. 6, 1946: Bloomington construction took a sharp jump in 1945 with the highest number of permits issued since the war began. Almost all these projects were for business or industrial buildings. But a home building boom is anticipated for this year.

50 years ago

Jan. 6, 1971: Boylan’s, a popular ice cream shop on West Market Street since 1921, has been sold to a Pekin concern. The ice cream is homemade. The Boylan family will keep the candy-making operation.

25 years ago

Jan. 6, 1996: Ronald McDonald’s statue is back at the familiar hamburger shop on Oakland Avenue. A telephone tip led to its discovery near an apartment complex in the neighborhood. The fiberglass Ronald will need a little cosmetic work before returning to its old spot.

