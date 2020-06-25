100 years ago: Near beer sales growing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 25, 1920: Sales of “near beer” — a brew half a percent of alcohol or less — continue to grow. Eight hundred kegs of it are stored in the ice house. The stockpile is continually added to and taken from. Near beer sales are catching the eye of city officials, who may want to tax the stuff.

75 years ago

June 25, 1945: Lt. Delmar Fagerburg of Bloomington named his plane “Shirley” for a girl he saw in a magazine. Some of his crew wrote the magazine about it, and a visit ensued. Long story short: Fagerburg and Shirley Buzzone of Oakland, Calif., were married yesterday.

50 years ago

June 25, 1970: A fire caused $35,000 loss at the Jack Keith home on Grandview Drive in Normal. Keith and his family escaped without injury. Firemen believe the blaze started around the stove. (Adjusted for inflation, the loss would total over $228,000 50 years later.)

25 years ago

June 25, 1995: Gov. Jim Edgar signed a bill to sell the One Normal Plaza campus — the old ISSCS — to the Town of Normal for one dollar. The site will include shops, homes and offices. But Normal wants the state to do $750,000 worth of cleanup, and this threatens the sale.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.