100 years ago: Nearly 1 in 5 marriages fail in county

100 years ago

Dec. 30, 1920: Records show that nearly one marriage in every five in McLean County is a failure. During 1920 there were 810 marriages licenses issued at the court house, and 153 divorce filings. The relaxed morals of the time may be to blame, but that’s an age-old debate.

75 years ago

Dec. 30, 1945: Now it can be told. The War Department has approved release of the story of Gordon Hopper, a submarine man from Clinton. With two other men, Hopper led the rescue of 73 Allied prisoners from a Japanese prison ship. Hopper’s sub had just sunk the prison ship.

50 years ago

Dec. 30, 1970: A Chicago-St. Louis run will be part of the new national rail passenger service when it gets rolling. Bloomington City Council went on record favoring the GM&O route, although several others are under consideration. It’s the most direct route, many believe.

25 years ago

Dec. 30, 1995: There was supposedly a scuffle between State’s Attorney Charles Reynard and his opponent Patrick Brady. There was definitely a police report and a special prosecutor. After over a month, the special prosecutor has ruled: there’ll be no charges against anyone.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.