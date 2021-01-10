100 years ago: Neighbors build temporary smithy after fire

100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1921: Fire destroyed the garage and blacksmith shop of A. H. Skirvin in Farmer City. Loss was estimated at $30,000, with only about 25 percent of it insured. Townsmen came together and built a temporary shop for Skirvin to work until he rebuilds. It’ll be ready tonight.

75 years ago

Jan. 10, 1946: Mennonite Hospital is almost full, and the busy nature of it is compounded by crowds of inconsiderate visitors. As many as eight or 10 visitors are coming to see a single patient at the same time. Mennonite may cut its visiting hours as a means of crowd control.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1971: A fire at the Oak Park Mobile Home Court looks suspicious. Firemen say the blaze, in a utility building, originated in three places. The fire department was on the scene for two hours. Owner Glenn Stensel hasn’t provided a damage estimate yet.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1996: Fire destroyed much of downtown Sheldon, a small town on Route 24 in eastern Illinois. Several businesses and apartments were lost but no one was reported hurt. Sheldon has been struggling economically, and some residents fear this fire could kill the town.

