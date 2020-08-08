100 years ago: New Bloomington school superintendent begins duties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1920: S. K. McDowell, Bloomington’s new school superintendent, began his teaching career at Arrowsmith. After graduating from ISNU and the U of I, he immediately signed on to teach there. McDowell began his new duties this past week; his office is at BHS.

75 years ago

Aug. 8, 1945: The plans have been released for B-N’s first house to be built under the GI Bill. It’s a cozy-looking two-bedroom home in Normal’s Hillcrest subdivision. Under GI Bill specs it must be built for $8,000 or less. Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sylvester will live there.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1970: Bloomington Fire Chief Roland Behrend is about to retire. On Sept. 7 he’ll be 70 years old, which is the city’s mandatory retirement age. In 1920, on his first day with the BFD, he rode along as the last team of fire horses was driven to Miller Park and left there.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1995: Gridley Mayor Russell Iverson died six days ago. The village board has tapped Brent Kirkton, 45, as his successor. Kirkton, a vice president of Nu-Air Corp., has been a trustee for 16 years. He was quickly nominated and approved.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.