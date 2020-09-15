100 years ago: New building set for stove factory site

100 years ago

Sept. 15, 1920: A new building will rise on the site of the burned out stove factory at Empire and Linden. The old company has reorganized since the fire with backing from the Association of Commerce. Its purpose isn’t clearly stated but more stoves appear to be in the future.

75 years ago

Sept. 15, 1945: Aldermen voted 10-4 to allow McLean County Cold Storage Co. to add a slaughter house to its property just west of the city limits. The question has split residents in the seventh ward and its two aldermen. One voted in favor, one against.

50 years ago

Sept. 15, 1970: Shirk Products – the Beer Nuts people – have acquired the former John Deere warehouse on Route 9 west of town. Company President Russell Shirk says the space will be converted to accommodate expansion of Beer Nuts operations.

25 years ago

Sept. 15, 1995: The Diana Foods store, 1107 S. Main, closed Tuesday night. Today is another kind of closing: the sale of the store building to Denny Marquardt. The building will become Denny’s Donuts and Bakery. The original store opened in 1956 as Eisner’s.

