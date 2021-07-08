100 years ago: New city playground opens Monday

100 years ago

July 8, 1921: Work is underway at Oakland and Bunn streets to create a new playground. It will feature playground equipment, plus space for baseball, basketball and pitching of horseshoes. The Second United Brethren Church nearby is undertaking the project. It opens Monday.

75 years ago

July 8, 1946: Lake Bloomington saw its second drowning in recent days when an ISNU senior stepped in a hole while wading. Recently, a Bloomington business owner drowned when he fell from a boat. A coroner’s jury calls for more safety measures at the lake.

50 years ago

July 8, 1971: The Center Street overpass should be ready for use by Labor Day, according to the construction superintendent. The bridge carries Route 51 traffic over the railroad at the south edge of downtown Bloomington. It’s a state project, costing $365,000.

25 years ago

July 8, 1996: BPD had motorcycle cops over 80 years ago, even before it had cars. These days officers Rusty Thomas and Eric Yamada are patrolling west-side streets on two-wheelers, but without motors. It’s part of a new city program and a new form of routine police patrolling.

