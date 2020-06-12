100 years ago: New construction projects underway in Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

100 years ago

June 12, 1920: The first-floor walls are up on the new St. Joseph's Hospital annex. It is under construction at the west end of the hospital at Jackson and Morris. It’s one of the major projects of the year, along with the Lafayette Apartments, the Meadows plant and the Consistory.

75 years ago

June 12, 1945: Pfc. Alonzo Grove of Bloomington has died in Germany, but the War Department gave no details of his death. Also, Monsignor J. J. Burke of the Peoria Diocese has died. He was rector at Bloomington’s St. Patrick Church from 1890 until 1910.

50 years ago

June 12, 1970: ISU President Samuel Braden announced his resignation effective Aug. 31. He told the Board of Regents he didn’t enjoy grappling with the modern-day problems that confront a college president: student unrest, employee strikes and the like. ISU has had both this year.

25 years ago

June 12, 1995: IWU has received a $250,000 grant for an organic chemistry teaching lab in the new science building. The building is still under construction and behind schedule for now. The lab will be a 1,365-square-foot facility, taking up about 10 percent of the building’s space.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.