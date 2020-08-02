100 years ago: New elevator opens at Barnes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1920: Barnes, between Bloomington and Merna, has a new concrete grain elevator. Four farmers drove up Saturday to bring in grain, although they weren’t the first. Outbound shipments from Barnes began last week. (The elevator is at GE and Towanda Barnes Road.)

75 years ago

Aug. 2, 1945: West Township residents have taken out petitions to force a referendum on whether to merge their 11 rural school districts. The country schools serve 102 students. Residents seem split on the issue, and so far the petitions have not been circulated.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1970: Major road work is underway. The widening of Illinois 9 east of U.S. 66 will continue until it’s completed in eight or nine weeks. Also, a new project has been approved for the south side. U.S. 51 (Main Street) will be widened from I-74 to Lafayette Street.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1995: The McLean County Fair is in full swing this week — its last appearance on the east side before moving to the new Market Street site west of town. This year’s king and queen are Troy Emberton of Normal and Beth Nicewonger of Heyworth, both 17.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.