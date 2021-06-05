100 years ago: New gadget spews poison gas on safe crackers

100 years ago

June 5, 1921: A Northwestern University professor unveiled the latest crime-fighting gadget. It’s a poison gas mounted in tubes behind the door of a safe. The tubes would break if the door is violently opened. The gas produces tears, coughing and sneezing for nearby safe blowers.

75 years ago

June 5, 1946: A devastating fire claimed 58 lives at Chicago’s La Salle Hotel. Many of the deaths were attributed to panic in the early morning hours. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Bean of 1408 E. Grove St. were guests at the La Salle and took refuge on the balcony of their room.

50 years ago

June 5, 1971: Steve Vogel will join the news staff at WJBC, where he will host the popular “Problems and Solutions” call-in show. He once worked at this paper, and only this week he finished his master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

25 years ago

June 5, 1996: Clinton Mayor Carl Troxel abruptly resigned the other night after the city council would not make John Warner Hospital exclusive provider of certain medical services. Troxel mentioned that and council back-biting as his reasons for leaving. Clinton is in shock.

