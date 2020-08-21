100 years ago: New Meadows plant hold open house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1920: The new Meadows Mfg. Co. plant on Bell Street opened its doors to the public. An estimated 3,000 people came to see the new factory. The plant makes washing machines, portable grain elevators and more. It sprang from a machine shop in Meadows in 1899.

75 years ago

Aug. 21, 1945: The Woolenwear Co., 417 S. Center, has lost its contract to produce military wear. Eighty layoffs resulted, and the plant has been shut down for eight days. But owner Charles Bernstein said his Chicago plant is still making wartime wear with military contracts.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1970: IWU’s Swigart Memorial Organ, which was damaged in the Presser Hall-Westbrook Auditorium fire in May, has been hauled off to Ohio for repairs. The job is expected to cost around $35,000. The organ is valued at $100,000 and was installed in 1961.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1995: Attendance at Prairie Air Show ’95 has been running about 20,000 per day. The heat and humidity were down, although some spectators sought shade beneath the wings of planes on the ground. A parade of exotic planes highlights the show at the airport.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.