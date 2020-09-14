100 years ago: New Meadows station agent well-trained

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1920: Hazel Steele is the TP&W station agent at Meadows. She’s young but well-trained, having worked as her dad’s helper in the Gridley depot for three years. And she’s good with railroad customers. No agent is more accommodating or stands higher with TP&W patrons.

75 years ago

Sept. 14, 1945: Medical professionals no longer needed for the war effort will soon be released from the Army. By July 1, 1946, some 30,000 doctors, 40,000 nurses and 10,000 dentists will be sent home. A point system determines the timing of who goes home first.

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1970: Notable losses this week: former Bloomington Fire Chief Roland Behrend died of cancer 10 days after he retired. Dr. David Jenkins, former Illinois OB-Gyn Society president, died after a heart attack. And former St. Mary’s pastor Victorian Ostmeyer died in Cincinnati.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1995: Cheryl Lambert has been named president and CEO of the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce. She was chosen from a field of 30 applicants. She has been manager of JOBS’ Pontiac office. It’s a contract labor service that concentrates on long-term placements.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.