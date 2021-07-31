100 years ago: New St. Joseph's wing beautiful, elegant

100 years ago

July 31, 1921: The new wing of St. Joseph’s Hospital will be dedicated in a couple of weeks. An early tour of the facility shows so much beauty and elegance that a visitor almost wishes he were a patient there. Every floor has a telephone. Nurses train and live on the fifth floor.

75 years ago

July 31, 1946: Bloomington old-timer Daniel Butler died at the age of 89. He was born at Lee and Clay (now Oakland) on the site of Lierman’s grocery. He was one of the few surviving playmates of Charles “Hoss” Radbourne, the ace baseball pitcher. Butler was a stonecutter.

50 years ago

July 31, 1971: Fire destroyed a house at the Funks Grove syrup center. The house had been the home to a Funk family relative. The cause is unknown. Firemen said the recent rains that ended a dry spell definitely helped them to contain the flames and save other buildings on the site.

25 years ago

July 31, 1996: When a fire started in an Ellsworth house, babysitter Chelsea Parker, 13, stayed calm and got the two children out. She had just put them to bed. Chelsea also grabbed a cordless phone and called for help, earning high praise for her actions. The fire loss was heavy.

