100 years ago: New steel boats arrive for Miller Park

100 years ago

June 8, 1920: A shipment of 24 steel boats has arrived at Miller Park in time for most of the summer season. The beaches are already open. The park already has 20 boats but some are in bad shape and need replacing. This new shipment, from a Cincinnati factory, cost $1,440.

75 years ago

June 8, 1945: The war continues on the other side of the world. Corp. Darwin Nichols of Heyworth was reported killed in action in the South Pacific on May 8. That date was celebrated as V-E Day but there is no victory over Japan yet. Nichols was a tail gunner on a B-24 bomber.

50 years ago

June 8, 1970: Notable deaths the past few days include philanthropist Richard Mellon, who died of natural causes; Branch McCracken, former championship basketball coach at Indiana University; and Mary Ann Moore, who at age 99 was the oldest resident of Colfax.

25 years ago

June 8, 1995: Summer weather is finally here. Yesterday’s temperatures in town peaked at 90 degrees, according to weather readings at both ISU and the B-N Airport. But for now, 90 degrees is an isolated occurrence. Today’s high temps are forecast in the seasonal 70s.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.