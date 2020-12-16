100 years ago: New U of I stadium approved

100 years ago

Dec. 16, 1920: University of Illinois trustees approved building a new football stadium to be ready for use in 1922. The project will be financed through subscription, with no university money being used. When complete, the stadium is expected to be the largest in the Midwest.

75 years ago

Dec. 16, 1945: When Stanford farmer Raymond Allen was too sick to work, his neighbors were well enough to save his corn crop. They showed up in force, harvesting the last 55 acres after a snowfall. They worked all day, taking a break for a midday meal prepared by the ladies.

50 years ago

Dec. 16, 1970: Illinois voters approved a new state constitution, which delegates had worked for months to hammer out. It streamlines the tax system and bans discrimination in housing and jobs. Not all ballots are counted, but a separate issue to give 18-year-olds the vote is failing.

25 years ago

Dec. 16, 1995: Local hospitals are unusually full right now, and one is even being forced to put intensive care patients in the emergency room. One official noted that the number of surgeries is up at a time when many patients have fulfilled this year’s insurance deductibles.

