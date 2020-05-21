100 years ago: New VFW chapter elects temporary officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 21, 1920: Bloomington will have a new VFW chapter. Membership is open to all veterans who served in wars on foreign soil. Temporary officers have been elected: commander, Charles Silvers; adjutant, Lee Liska; and Jack Million, quartermaster.

75 years ago

May 21, 1945: The Navy reports that Seamen John Taylor and Charles Lovins were killed in action. Both were 18 years old. In civilian life, they were west-siders, living only a few blocks apart on Olive and Elm streets. There was no indication they were serving together.

50 years ago

May 21, 1970: Nobody caught a fish in Otto Remmert’s farm pond near Eureka for two years. Conservation officials studied the pond and found he has too many bluegills. They breed faster than other fish and crowd them out. Bluegills, they say, need to be trapped and removed.

25 years ago

May 21, 1995: This year’s graduating class at Illinois Wesleyan University received their diplomas in outdoor ceremonies after a brief rain. Once commencement began, they were showered with advice. 1982 graduate Dawn Upshaw, a noted opera singer, spoke to the grads.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.