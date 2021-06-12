100 years ago: Niergarth receives honors at U of Chicago

100 years ago

June 12, 1921: The University of Chicago bestowed high honors on Bloomington senior Marie Niergarth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. W. Niergarth of North Main Street. Honors include Phi Beta Kappa and Nu Pi Sigma. The third award is to become an aide to unreported entity; it's the highest faculty-voted award a student can earn.

75 years ago

June 12, 1946: Bloomington Township Fire Department got started with naming of its first three trustees: Edwin Washburn, Don Massie and Walter Martens. Their first job is to draw up a tax levy for the next town meeting for operation of the department. Voters approved its formation last week.

50 years ago

June 12, 1971: TV networks have whacked 15 variety shows from next season’s schedule. Recent cancellations include Ed Sullivan, Johnny Cash and Andy Williams. Only the Dean Martin, Carol Burnett, Flip Wilson and Glen Campbell shows will be back in the fall.

25 years ago

June 12, 1996: McLean County deputies have cracked the 1978 murder of Gary Miller with the arrest of Robert Gillespie, a truck driver from Tallula. Since the murder he has been in and out of jail on drug-related charges. This is the second arrest in a local cold case in two weeks.

