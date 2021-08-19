100 years ago: No new post office for Bloomingtonians

100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1921: Bloomingtonians had been hoping for a new post office building from the federal government. But they won’t get it. Congressman Frank Funk got a letter saying the government isn’t building any new post office buildings this year due to a rigid economy.

75 years ago

Aug 19, 1946: A man and woman robbed two patrons and a bartender at Stanley’s Tavern on North Main Street. Both were described as being in their thirties and packing pistols. They locked the patrons in the cooler and forced the barkeep into the basement before getting away.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1971: At long last, the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing has gotten its crossing gates and flashers. Installation was completed today. The crossing has been the scene of serious, sometimes fatal, car-train accidents over the years. The gates and flashers cost $38,000.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1996: Dr. Don Rodier, a cardiac surgeon from Bloomington, won the chili cook-off at the state fair. He had also won in 1992. Rodier uses a recipe based on his mother’s, who is also a champion chili cook. He described a few of his ingredients, but left out the secret ones.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.